“I Have A Tumor In My Jawline” – Jarvis On Why She Stopped Making AI Content

Jadrolita alias Jarvis, a popular content creator, has explained the reason for her abrupt departure from her famous AI robot content.

The skilled actress was previously chastised by trolls for purportedly forsaking her hallmark persona to become her colleague Peller’s lover.

Advertisement

In a recent video shared on Instagram last Friday, Jarvis revealed that she has been battling a tumor in her jawline.

According to Jarvis, she initially thought the issue was related to her teeth but later discovered the unsettling truth. “I have a tumor in my jawline. I thought it was a tooth problem,” she confessed.

READ MORE: “Don’t Just Use Me To Motivate Your Signees, Bless Me” – Portable To Don Jazzy

Jarvis explained that she underwent testing to determine the type of tumor and is now awaiting the results.

She said, “I have a tumor in my jawline. I thought it was a tooth problem. The last time I went, they went to test what kind of tumor it was. I haven’t gone for the main surgery. I heard the result is out; I hope it’s not that bad.”

Watch her speak below…