‘I Haven’t Bought A Vehicle Since Becoming Governor’ – Uba Sani, Says He Takes Half Salary To Cut Costs

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has taken drastic measures to reduce the cost of governance, revealing that he receives only half of his salary.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday, Sani highlighted his administration’s efforts to streamline expenses.

The Governor cited significant reductions in allowances for commissioners, advisers, and himself, as well as the elimination of new vehicle purchases for officials.

He said: “We made it clear that we need to reduce the cost of governance in Kaduna state. To date, we have not bought a single vehicle for any government official in Kaduna State.

“That has really helped us. We’ve reduced the allowances of all our commissioners, advisers, and even myself—I receive half of my salary. Since I became governor of Kaduna state, I have not acquired a single new vehicle as Governor.”

Instead, the government, he said, invested in 100 Compressed Natural Gas buses to improve public transportation.

Sani also reported progress in education, with a 300,000 reduction in out-of-school children over six months, thanks to the construction of 62 secondary schools and 2,340 classrooms.

Healthcare and infrastructure projects, he noted, are also underway.

The Governor attributed recent security gains to collaboration between State agencies and local communities, particularly in historically volatile areas like Birnin Gwari.