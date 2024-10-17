“I Never Published Defamatory Content” – Bobrisky Responds To Falana’s Lawsuit

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has addressed the controversy surrounding his alleged bribery of human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, musician Falz.

In a statement issued on his Instagram story section on Wednesday, Bobrisky denied any wrongdoing and clarified his stance on the matter.

The controversy surrounds alleged claims that Falz and Femi Falana offered Bobrisky a presidential pardon for N10 million during his six-month sentence for naira abuse. Falana’s team deemed these statements false and defamatory, damaging his reputation.

However, Bobrisky said he never gave Falz or his father any money for a pardon, contrary to circulating rumors.

He emphasized that he had previously denied any involvement and would repeat it, stressing that his lawyer will respond to any further inquiries.

Bobrisky also referenced the letters from the Falana law firm, which demanded a retraction of alleged defamatory statements.

He therefore maintained his innocence, asserting that he never published defamatory content and is unaware of VeryDarkMan’s (VDM) online publications.

He wrote, “I OKUNEYE idris aka “BOBRISKY” didn’t give Falz or his dad any money for pardon. As a matter of fact no penny was given to them. Have said dis before and i will say it again. The person that published an Audio online should take fully responsible for what he posted in public. My lawyer will respond to any further information d public want to about dis ongoing issue trending on social media,

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

In reply to the two letters in circulation from the Law Firm of the

:

Falanas. I like to state for the records and pending the official reply from

my counsel, state for the avoidance of doubt that I Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky did not publish any defamatory statement or statements concerning the learned SAN and his Son Falz and that it is in public domain pursuant to my solicitor’s letter dated the 27th day of September 2024 that I have denied

any knowledge of what VDM published. I stand by my express denial and put the matter to strict proof and advise that who ever has been defamed should hold the publisher of the defamatory content and my fundamental rights to privacy of my communications should be respected and protected.

Best Before some of you drop comment on my page pls look for a lawyer to advice you pls. Thank you”

