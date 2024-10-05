‘I Never Said Christians Should Stop Paying Tithes, Rather Increase It Over 10%’ – Adeboye Clarifies

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has denied reports that he instructed Christians to stop paying tithes.

During the church’s October Holy Ghost Service on Saturday at Redemption City, Ogun State, Adeboye addressed misrepresentations of his previous comments, which stirred controversy among social media users.

Adeboye admitted to apologizing for any past comments on tithing that may have caused confusion.

However, Adeboye expressed surprise at the rapid spread of misinformation online, falsely alleging he had denounced tithe payment.

“The issue of tithing became contentious, and I decided to apologise for anything I might have said wrong.

“Yet, within an hour, it was being circulated online that I said Christians should stop paying tithes,” Adeboye said.

He went on to say that he urged people to give more than the standard 10%, citing an interaction at Kenneth Hagin’s church when a man described how his financial position changed after agreeing to tithe 90% of his income.

He said, “Today, I’m close to giving 90%, but I am far from 10%. So, I said it is wrong to limit yourself to 10% when God can take you to a higher percentage.

“As you grow in the Lord, you should grow in praising Him, winning souls, and in giving. I said that for beginners, the minimum is what God calls 10%. I said, from now on, begin to increase what you give.”

He added, “Of all I said, the only thing they put on the internet is that Adeboye apologised, and therefore, people should no longer pay their tithes. I said 10% should be the minimum.”