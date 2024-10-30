I Receive More Advances From Women Than Men – Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage, an award-winning Nigerian singer, has opened up about her love life, revealing that she receives more advances from women than men.

The singer revealed this during a recent interview with Beat99.9FM shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

During the conversation, the host told her that she is the crush of many ladies who admire her.

Tiwa Savage admitted this and went on to disclose that she had been approached by more women than men.

“I do not know why but a lot more women hit on me more than men. I do not know why,” she said.

See some reactions to her revelation…

@Mel_unchained said: “Ma’am look in the mirror. You’ll know why”

@ToniaAlexis opined: “a school of thought would argue that you don’t necessarily have to be queer in order for queer people to find you attractive.”

@DiabloChaze asked: “Sisterhood don get the likes of Bobrisky too ? 👀”

@OlayinkaDemoney said: “How your fellow women go find you attractive when serious men dey look for your hand in marriage? 😳”

