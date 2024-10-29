I Regret My Action, I’m Sorry – Federal Lawmaker Apologizes For Assaulting Bolt Driver



House of Representatives member, Alex Ikwechegh has publicly apologized for assaulting a Bolt driver who delivered a package to his Abuja residence.

In a Tuesday statement titled ‘A Statement of Regret and Commitment to Justice’, Ikwechegh acknowledged his behavior was “unacceptable” for a public official and expressed regret for the harm and embarrassment caused.

Ikwechegh stated, “As a public servant, I recognize the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry.”

He pledged to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation and address the situation through professional counseling to tackle “underlying issues.”

Additionally, Ikwechegh announced his involvement in “community service initiatives promoting respect, empathy, and understanding.”

He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in building a society where everyone is treated with fairness and compassion, urging Nigerians to cultivate a culture of respect, tolerance, and dignity.

This incident has sparked significant public outrage, with many calling for probe and his recall from the House of Representatives.