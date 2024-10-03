“I Suspect They Planned This” – Basketmouth Alleges Government’s Economic Sabotage

Basketmouth, a Nigerian comedian, has expressed his displeasure with the country’s current economic status and government.

The comedian expressed his growing concerns about rising inflation and the depreciation of the naira, which have a substantial impact on Nigerians’ everyday life.

In an interview with the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) shared on Instagram Wednesday, he said, “There’s nothing that can happen, quote me anywhere. Think about it, in 1970, the year I was born, it was one naira to a dollar and this year it’s one dollar to 1600 naira. There was never a time from that time to date that the dollar crashed and went back to what it was and stayed there. It has never happened; think about it.”

The saying “E go better,” which means “It will get better” and is frequently used by Nigerians under trying circumstances, was also criticised by Basketmouth.

“Every time it changes, all the conversations you’d be hearing is ‘E go better, E go better.’ it’s getting worse, bro. What are the policies? And what have they done? Now 100 pages for a passport is 100,000 naira; they just increased it,” he elaborated.

He believed that the government may have purposefully caused these economic hardships to urge individuals to contemplate “japa,” a phrase often used to signify emigration in quest of better opportunities.

“I suspect that our government planned this thing to make the Nigerian population suffer. So that when they suffer they can now want to japa, then they will increase the price of the passport and they’d make money.”

“It’s not like I’ve given up hope; I’m hopeful. Maybe one day, the country will be better. Let’s all believe in that pipe dream. It’s done, it’s over.”

Watch him speak below…