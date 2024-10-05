“I Told My Son To Ignore Davido’s Fans, They’re After What To Eat” – Wizkid’s Father

Chief Muniru Balogun, the father of music sensation Wizkid, has commented on his son’s feud with his colleague Davido.

The singer’s father acknowledged knowledge of Wizkid’s continuing spat with Davido in an interview cited on Punch on Saturday, adding that he also took note of what people were saying on social media.

“Yes. I’ve read it. I saw it on Facebook or Instagram and I read what everybody was saying”, he said when asked if he was aware of their beef.

Discussing their issue, he stated that he told the Grammy winner not to listen to Davido’s admirers.

He emphasised that the fans are solely interested in what they can say to collect money and eat.

He further stated that he instructed Wizkid to take it easy with them and disregard whatever they say because he does not blame them.

“I have done that and I told my son that he shouldn’t look or listen to whatever the boys who are supporters of Davido are saying. The supporters are only looking for what they will say to collect money and all of that. They are just looking for what they are going to eat and I told him not to pay much attention to them. I’ve told my son to take things easy with them and overlook whatever they say because I don’t blame them”.

Regarding if he maintains close contact with Wizkid because he is a superstar.

He said, “We talk very often. We talk regularly and he is not far from me at all. He is someone that is very close to his family and he doesn’t joke with his family at all. If I have anything to discuss, I call him and he does that too. In fact, he is not far from the family at all; he sees family as number one.”