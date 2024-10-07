I Trafficked Drug To Pay My MSc Fees – Canadian Suspect Nabbed At Lagos Airport

A Canadian woman, identified has Adrienne Munju, has revealed why she engaged in drug business.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the 41-year-old was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

She was apprehended over the weekend at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for importing a large consignment of a strong strain of synthetic cannabis called Canadian Loud.

The suspect was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on a KLM Airline flight from Canada at Terminal 1 of the Lagos airport on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

In a statement released by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, disclosed that during a joint examination of her three bags, Munju who was in Nigeria for the first time, was found with 74 parcels of the illicit substance weighing 35.20 kilograms stuffed in two of her three bags.

The Agency said: “In her statement, she claimed she was recruited to traffic the consignment through an online platform for 10,000 Canadian dollars upon successful delivery in Lagos.

“She said she took the offer because she needed the money to pay for her ongoing Master’s degree programme in Canada.”