I Won’t Challenge Edo Election Result In Court – Olumide Akpata

The Labour Party candidate in Edo State governorship election, Olumide Akpata, has said that he won’t challenge the result of the September 21 gubernatorial poll in Court.

The former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Recall that Akpata emerged third with 22, 763 votes in the election. He lost to the All Progressives Congress, candidate, Monday Okpebholo, who polled 291,667 votes to defeat Peoples Democratic Party’s Asue Ighodalo, who came second with 247,274 votes.

Reacting to the exercise, the LP’s candidate said that he wont approach the Tribunal, despite citing irregularities and electoral malpractice in the exercise.

The statement reads: “My decision not to approach the tribunal is not a capitulation to injustice but a resolute stand against a flawed system.

“I choose to rise above the quagmire of protracted legal battles that often serve to legitimise a fundamentally compromised process.

“Instead, I commit myself to the arduous but necessary task of systemic reform. Our fight transcends the confines of a courtroom; it is a battle for the very soul of our democracy.

"Read my full statement that addresses my decision not to approach the Edo State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal.

“I delve into the rationale behind this crucial choice, confront circulating rumours head-on, outline my strategic vision for electoral reform, and chart the course for our collective political future.”