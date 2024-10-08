“I Won’t Need To Fly Helicopter To Airport” – Oyedepo Announces FG’s Approval For Canaanland Airstrip

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners Chapel, has stated that the Federal Government has approved the construction of an airstrip at Faith Tabernacle in Canaanland.

In a video that went viral on Instagram on Monday, Oyedepo made the announcement.

This move, according to Oyedepo, will allow him to travel straight from the church grounds, doing away with the need to fly to the airport first.

He said, “I am sure you will be glad to know that the Federal Government has approved an airstrip for Canaanland.

“I won’t need to fly a helicopter to the airport. I can leave from here to wherever I am going. Members with their planes will have where to land and park.”

The airstrip is purportedly intended to facilitate transportation for worshippers and guests, particularly during huge events such as the church’s programs, which attract thousands of people from all over the world.

In his remark, Oyedepo challenged his audience to find their role in God’s plan, referencing Covenant University graduates who fly him for inspiration.

“Won’t you be glad to know that there are some captains that fly me who are graduates of Covenant University? We don’t have an aviation department here, but they found their place in God and went after it.

“That’s what this university is all about, it’s not about boxing you up. It’s about allowing you to locate God’s plan and pursue it accordingly. Young people, don’t play away your life, you don’t have a spare,” he said.

