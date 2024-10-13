

The Team Asue Media Organisation (TAMO) has categorically denied claims that Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, is considering a senatorial bid.

Erhabor Emokpae, TAMO’s coordinator, in a Saturday statement, described the allegations as baseless and an attempt to distract Ighodalo and the PDP from their ongoing efforts to reclaim the mandate freely given to Ighodalo by the Edo people.

According to Emokpae, “The attention of Team Asue Media Organisation has been drawn to an article circulating in the media, authored by one Comrade Robinson Akhenoba, which falsely claims that Asue Ighodalo… is preparing to contest for a Senate seat in the upcoming Esan Central by-election. We categorically deny this baseless speculation.”

TAMO emphasized that Ighodalo has not expressed interest in pursuing a senatorial bid, and any suggestions of discreet consultations with stakeholders are entirely unfounded.

“At no point has Ighodalo considered this path, nor has he initiated discussions with any party leaders or stakeholders regarding the by-election,” the statement clarified.

The organization views the article as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and divert attention from Ighodalo’s ongoing efforts to seek justice following the disputed governorship election.

Ighodalo, it said, remains committed to restoring electoral integrity in Edo State, prioritizing the will of the people and democracy.

TAMO urged the public to disregard speculative reports and focus on issues crucial to Edo State’s future, assuring timely and accurate updates on developments.