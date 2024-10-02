Ignore Wizkid, His Career Is Finished – Adeyanju To Davido

Deji Adeyanju, a Nigerian human rights activist and lawyer, has intervened in the escalating feud between Wizkid and Davido.

Adeyanju advised Davido to disregard Wizkid’s recent insults, aiming to calm the tension between the two music stars.

Wizkid sparked outrage on October 1 by labeling Davido “talentless” and “wack,” prompting mixed reactions from fans.

Adeyanju, took to social media platform X on Wednesday to offer his opinion.

He suggested that Wizkid’s verbal attack was a desperate attempt to stay relevant, given the decline of his music career.

Adeyanju wrote, “Let davido ignore the guy please. Music is obviously over for him, so he wants to be using our goat to trend every fortnight.”

See some comments to his post:

@president_chu_chu: “Anything way VDM lawyer talk is final.”

@big_vick147: “Na Davido dey give them life, we all know that one.”

@_a.a.wahid_ “lawyer wey him client smart pass.”

@yes_i_am_caring: “Who b this one bruh u are not relevant so rest.”

