Ikeja Electric Reports Another National Grid Collapse

Ikeja Electric, a power distribution disco, has reported another system failure that has impacted the supply inside its power distribution network.

This latest development follows the national energy grid breakdown that occurred Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the disco made the announcement via its official X account.

In collaboration with its key stakeholders, the statement states that work are already underway to restore the power supply.

It read, “Dear esteemed customer, Please be informed that we experienced another system outage today, 15/10/2024, @09:17hrs, affecting supply within our network.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us.”