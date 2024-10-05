Illegal Parking: Lagos Seizes 28 Vehicle Number Plates At Cubana Nightclub

A major crackdown on illegal parking in Lagos State has resulted in the seizure of 28 vehicle number plates and the impending prosecution of their owners.

The vehicles number plates were confiscated for obstructing traffic flow in front of Cubana Night Club in Ikeja.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab in a statement on his X platform on Saturday, the vehicles number plates were seized during a night enforcement operation conducted by the state Environmental and Security Taskforce team.

The operation took place at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The statement said, “The Lagos State Environmental/Security Taskforce team today at about 0100hrs (1a.m) carried out a night enforcement operation, during which number plates of vehicles parked illegally in front of Cubana (Night Club) obstructing the free flow of traffic along Sobo Arobiodu road, GRA Ikeja, were untied and confiscated accordingly.

28 number plates of vehicles caught violating the Lagos State traffic regulations at the location were all removed.

Owners of the offending vehicles will all be charged to court.

