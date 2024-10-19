“Illicit Affair Allegation Against Me Is False, Politically Motivated” – Jigawa Commissioner Threatens Legal Action

Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, has vehemently denied allegations of involvement in an illicit affair with a married woman.

His denial comes after the Kano State Hisbah Board confirmed his arrest at an uncompleted building with the woman on Friday.

The Hisbah Board’s Director General, Dr. Abba Sufi, stated the arrest followed a complaint from the woman’s brother-in-law.

Sufi added that Sankara may face multiple charges, including allegations of operating illicit drug centers.

Sankara dismissed the accusations as false and “politically motivated,” saying, “These allegations are entirely false, baseless and malicious.”

He emphasized his respect for marriage and vowed to pursue legal action against those spreading the “fabricated story.”

Sankara urged the public to disregard the allegations, stating, “As a married man, I have the utmost respect for the institution of marriage.”