“I’m Crazy About Solid Relationships, Not Wedding Bells” – Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has clarified recent speculation surrounding her potential marriage, stating that she’s not prioritizing wedding bells.

Last September, Ini sparked excitement with an Instagram post featuring herself in a traditional Efik bridal gown, captioning it with a message about love and happiness.

Many assumed it was an engagement announcement.

Advertisement

However, in an interview with Premium Times published on Saturday, Ini revealed the post was actually promoting her upcoming series, My Fairytale Wedding.

READ MORE: Be Patient, Tinubu Will Fix Nigeria – Yul Edochie

When asked if she anticipated having a real-life fairytale wedding someday, the actress revealed that marriage is no longer a priority for her.

“I’m not crazy about marriage; I’m crazy about having a solid relationship. I’m not hoping, and it’s not any of my prayer points,” Ini stated

It’s important to note that Iniobong Edo, who was married to Nigerian-American businessman Philip Ehiagwina in 2008 before their 2014 divorce, now prioritises forming deep connections over pursuing marriage.

Ini’s candid comments have put the rumors to rest, offering a glimpse into her evolved perspective on love, commitment, and personal growth.