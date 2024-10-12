“I’m New PDP National Chair” – Isaac Fayose Declares, Suspends Brother Ayo, Atiku, Wike, Makinde, G5 Members



In a surprise move, Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has assumed the role of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman.

Fayose announced suspensions of key party figures, including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, Ayo Fayose, Seyi Makinde and other G5 members, citing anti-party activities.

“It’s official, now I’m the new national Chairman of the PDP.

“The current [Acting] National Chairman, Mr. Damagum, has been suspended, and I’ve asked the security at Wadata House to keep the key with the Secretariat,” Fayose declared in a video sighted on X.

Recall that, Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade were suspended by a faction of the Party.

Fayose further warned dissenting members: “If you’re not happy, please, we don’t want you to come to the secretariat to make trouble. You can go to court.”

He also stated: “The former G5 has been suspended. Wike has been suspended. Fayose has been suspended. Governor Seyi Makinde has been suspended. All the people doing anti-party have been suspended. Atiku too has been suspended because his ambition is giving us headache.”

This contrasts with the Abuja Federal High Court’s ruling, which maintains Umar Damagum as acting national chairman until the Party’s December 2025 convention.

Rivers State Governor, Wike had also rejected the suspensions, exacerbating party tensions.

The PDP’s internal conflicts, fueled by factions loyal to Atiku and Nyesom Wike, continue to escalate.