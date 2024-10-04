I’m The Biggest Loser, PDP Not Participating In Rivers LG Election – Fubara



Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, says he is the biggest loser in the forthcoming Local Government (LG) elections.

This is as his Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not be participating in the October 5 exercise.

Caretaker Committee Chairmen loyal to Fubara had in September reportedly defected to the Action Peoples Party (APP) ahead of the October 5 LG polls.

Advertisement

Also, on Thursday, a crowd besieged the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital, to protest against the conduct of the polls.

READ ALSO: LG Poll: Protest Rocks Rivers PDP Secretariat Over Voters Registration

The protest was reportedly organised by loyalists of Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

However, speaking at a meeting on Thursday, Fubara insisted that the show must go on with or without the platform that brought him to office.

His words: “In this election, I am the biggest loser; my party is not participating. But because of the supreme court ruling that there must be elected officials to manage the affairs of local government, as the governor, I have to obey that.

“What we are doing here is to make sure that even if my party is not participating, the council process must stand.

“A good number of people here are my party people… and you are not even benefiting from it and you are here supporting it. So, what is the problem?”