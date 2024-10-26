I’m Wealthy Than 90% Of People I Look Up To – Burna Boy

Burna Boy, an award-winning artist, has boasted about his wealth, claiming that some of his role models are not close to his level.

On Friday, he shared on his Instagram account that patience and determination can lead to attaining the impossible, emphasising the significance of not undermining anyone’s potential because everyone has the ability to succeed.

Burna Boy urges young people, particularly those from marginalised areas, to trust in themselves and their potential, and to never limit their aspirations because of their current circumstances.

Advertisement

READ MORE: TG Omori Shares Heartfelt Update, Eyes Return To Cinematography

“Imagine growing up and only politicians and oil men were the ones really getting REAL money followed by the G boys. Music was not even in the conversation when money was the Topic. Now, an ugly black musician from Port Harcourt got more money than 90% of the people he looked up to as moneymakers.

“This is why I never count any young people out, because they could be Elon Musk 2moro typing this same message,” he wrote.

SEE POST: