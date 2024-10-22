Immigration Confirms Bobrisky’s Arrest At Seme Border During Attempt To Flee Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed that crossdresser Bobrisky was arrested at the Seme border.

Seme Border is a Nigerian community situated on the Benin border.

It is a 30-minute journey from Badagry along the coastal road between Lagos and Cotonou.

The NIS said in a statement posted on X on Monday evening that the social media personality was attempting to “flee Nigeria” when he was caught.

According to the statement, the crossdresser is presently being interrogated and will be turned over to the “appropriate Authorities for further action”.

“In keeping with its commitment to securing the borders, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) intercepted Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju otherwise known as Bobrisky at the Seme Border over an attempt to Exit the Country,” the statement reads.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that OKUNEYE IDRIS is a person of interest over recent issues of public concern. He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate Authorities for further action.

“The Service assures the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the Country’s Borders.”

Bobrisky is being investigated by a committee of the House of Representatives, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) on bribery charges.

This came after activist VeryDarkMan posted an alleged audio chat in which the crossdresser said he bribed some EFCC officials N15 million to dismiss money laundering accusations against him.

