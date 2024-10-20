Imo Police Raid IPOB, ESN Hideouts, Arrest 29 Suspects, Recover Dangerous Weapons

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested 29 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network on Saturday.

It was gathered that the arrest was carried out during a raid made by the command’s anti-kidnapping unit, in Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, on Sunday.

Okoye stated that 25 males and four female suspects were apprehended during the raid, adding that firearms were also recovered from them.

He said: “The Imo State Police Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit on 19/10/2024 dislodged a suspected IPOB/ESN terrorist camp in Nempi, Oru West Local Government Area of the State, leading to the arrest of 29 suspects, 25 males and 4 females allegedly linked to the proscribed group.

“This operation was initiated following the apprehension of a key suspect, Anukuru Nnana Emmanuel, ‘m’, 25yrs, on September 15, 2024 in Mgbidi. His vital confessions enabled police operatives to locate and dismantle the camp.

“During the operation, several dangerous items were recovered, including 4 pump action guns, 2 locally made revolver, five locally made pistols, three AK-47 magazines, a Point of Sale (POS) machine, and 20 rounds of live cartridges, one white SUV and local bulletproof charms used by the criminal syndicate.

“Investigation is ongoing. Efforts are being made to apprehend the manufacturers of locally-made guns.

“The dislodgment of this camp is part of the Command’s ongoing efforts to combat violent crimes and restore peace within the State.”