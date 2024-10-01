Imo: Police Rescue Three Abducted Children, Arrest Four Suspects

Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday dismantled a notorious child trafficking syndicate responsible for abducting children from unsuspecting parents.

A statement issued by the police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said, “The operation led to the rescue of three children, who were abducted on July 4, 2024, in Ndinwegbu Umuoma, Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA.”

“The suspects arrested included; Ifeoma Anyanwu, 41, Oloko Ikwuano LGA, Abia State; Chibuzor Lucky, 42; Umuezeala Umuerim, Ubakala, Umuahia, Abia State; Charity Kalu, 24, Okono, Ohiafia LGA, Abia State and Isidore Ozioma, 56, Umuhu Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects lured the children into their tricycle while they were playing outside, subsequently transported them to a hidden location in Aba where they were sold for N1m. Prompt action from the police led to the rescue of the children and the apprehension of the suspects.”

He stated that the suspects were currently being investigated thoroughly at the state CID while attempts were ongoing to identify further missing children, and that the rescued children had been safely reunited with their families.

Furthermore, Okoye revealed that Aboki Danjuma, the Commissioner of Police, had sent out a strong warning to parents, stressing the importance of being watchful and advising them to keep a close eye on their kids at all times.