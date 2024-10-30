Imo Police Thwart Suspected IPOB Attack, Kill One Suspect

The Imo State Police Command has successfully repelled an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), terrorists.

SP Henry Okoye, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Command, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, operatives from the command’s Counter-Terrorism Unit repelled an attack by suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists during a routine patrol along the Owerri/Aba Road, near Owerri Airport.

The attackers, numbering about ten and travelling in two vehicles, launched a violent assault but were effectively countered by the unit, demonstrating notable bravery. In the ensuing gun battle, one suspect was neutralised, while the others fled with gunshot injuries, abandoning their operational vehicle, an ash-coloured Mercedes Jeep with Lagos State registration number AAA 101 GR.”

The statement stated that no casualties or injuries occurred among the operatives.

Officers found an AK-47 rifle, 15 rounds of 7.62mm live ammo, an IPOB/ESN flag, and the abandoned vehicle.

A comprehensive search of neighbouring bushes is also underway to locate the remaining suspects.

Aboki Danjuma, the state Commissioner of Police, urged the public, particularly medical professionals, to report any individuals observed with or seeking treatment for gunshot injuries to the nearest police station.

“The command remains committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens and will continue to address any threats to public peace in the state,” the statement added.