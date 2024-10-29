IMSU Student Arrested For Faking Own Abduction, Death

The Orji Police Divisional Headquarters has arrested Jesse Chidebere, a 17-year-old female student at Imo State University in Owerri, for faking her abduction and death.

On Monday, police spokesperson Henry Okoye revealed in a statement that the hoax caused “significant distress to her family and the university community.”

It read, “Last Saturday, police received a distress call from concerned citizens reporting Chidebere missing. A message sent from her WhatsApp account claimed she had been abducted and killed, urging her family to go to the Orji Police Station for confirmation.

“In response, police operatives launched a search and discovered on Sunday that Chidebere was alive and had fabricated the story as a prank on social media. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain her motives for such mischief and she will certainly face prosecution.”

Aboki Danjuma, Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, raised alarm over the behaviour, which he described as “irresponsible, wastes valuable resources, and causes public panic.”

He advised parents to caution their children about harmful pranks and spreading misinformation.

Danjuma said, “The command remains committed to combating misinformation and ensuring a safe environment for all and sundry in the state.”