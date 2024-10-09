INEC To Provide Electoral Materials To PDP Today Amid Edo Poll Controversy



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it will make available electoral materials for the September 21 Edo State governorship poll today, Wednesday.

Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo State, Augbum Onuoha, disclosed this in an interview with The PUNCH on Tuesday, amidst complaints of delay by the PDP.

“We have asked them to come tomorrow (Wednesday),” Onuoha said.

This development follows allegations by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, that INEC officials were deliberately withholding the materials to conceal alleged rigging.

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, accused INEC of employing delay tactics in alleged connivance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to obstruct justice and frustrate PDP’s efforts to challenge the poll outcome in court.

INEC declared APC candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo the winner with 291,667 votes, edging out PDP’s Asue Ighodalo, who recorded 247,274 votes.

The PDP and Ighodalo alleged manipulation, vowing to challenge the result.

Nehikhare stated, “We are aware that the clandestine and surreptitious game plan is to frustrate the PDP’s appeal and ensure the petition is not filed before the Saturday deadline.” He also accused the APC of planning to burn the INEC office to destroy BVAS machines and electoral materials, eliminating evidence of alleged electoral fraud.

On Monday, the PDP legal team, led by Olusegun Jolaawo, was refused access to materials despite presenting a court order to INEC officials.