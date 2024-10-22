Insecurity: We’ll Start Picking Up Beggars In FCT From Monday — Wike Declares

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has given street beggars in Abuja five days to vacate the city.

Wike added that the move will also restore the good image of the FCT, just like beautiful cities in Europe.

The former governor of Rivers State disclosed this during the official flag-off ceremony of the construction of an access road from Ring 1 by N16 to Judges’ quarters in Katampe District of Abuja on Tuesday.

He lamented that the number of persons who stay on the road is alarming which poses a threat to security in the metropolis.

Wike said: “Let me state clearly that we have declared war; Abuja is turning into a beggar city.

“If you know you have a sister or brother who is a beggar, please, from next week, we’ll carry them.

“We’ll take them out. It is embarrassing that people will come in and the first thing they’ll see are just beggars on the road.

“Sometimes, they may be criminals pretending to be beggars. We will not allow that. So, I’m giving you a public holiday from now until Sunday. From Monday, we will pack them out.

“Let everybody know that we owe a duty to make sure Abuja competes favourably with cities of the world.

“We can replicate what we see overseas here, and as far as road infrastructure is concerned in Abuja, we are not going to compromise; we will use the best contractors.”