Iran Fires 180 Ballistic Missiles At Israel



Iran has launched a missile attack against Israel.

Israel disclosed that Iran launched more than 180 missiles towards the country in a large-scale attack that heightened fears of an all-out regional war.

Iranian state TV also confirmed Iran fired 200 missiles towards Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces, IDF, stated this on Tuesday, warning residents to seek safe shelter.

According to Fox News reports, the IDF warned citizens to remain alert and follow instructions from the Home Front Command.

“Upon hearing a siren, you must enter a protected space and remain there until further notice,” the IDF said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said this latest barrage of missiles is in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Millions of people rushed to shelters before explosions lit up the night skies above Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. A man was killed by falling missile debris in the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran had made a “big mistake” and “will pay for it.”

Within hours of the massive barrage, Israel’s military resumed air strikes against what it said were Hezbollah targets in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

IDF said the majority of missiles were “intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States.”

Recall that an Israeli airstrike also killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.