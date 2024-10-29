Israel DMW Blasts Samklef Over Disrespectful Remark Towards Davido

Israel DMW, logistics manager to Nigerian singer Davido, has slammed music producer Samklef and others for their comments on the alleged disrespect towards his boss.

Controversy began when YouTuber Korty EO called out Davido’s team for reneging on an agreement to post a re-edited interview.

Skit maker Nasty Blaq chimed in, lamenting the constant disrespect towards Davido despite his kindness in a tweet on the X platform on Sunday.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Nasty Blaq Condemns Disrespect Towards Davido, Amid Online Backlash

In response to the tweet on Monday, Samklef countered, suggesting Olamide has helped more people in the industry without facing disrespect.

He claimed Davido’s actions are motivated by a desire for validation.

Israel DMW fired back on the tweet’s comment section, labeling Samklef and others as “online noise makers” who dare not speak up when face-to-face with Davido.

He wrote, “You all are online noise makers. They don’t say anything when they see Oga”.

SEE POST: