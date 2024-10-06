Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Most Nigerians In Lebanon Prefer To Stay Back Than Home – FG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed displeasure over lack of readiness of some Nigerians in Lebanon to return home amid conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement released to the public on Saturday by the spokesperson for the Ministry, Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, via its X page disclosed that only 500 Nigerians out of over 2,000 have registered for evacuation.

Ambassador Eche noted that no Nigerian lives have been lost in the conflict so far, adding that arrangements are being made to send a C-130 aircraft or other available flights to facilitate the evacuation from Beirut, where many Nigerians have relocated from southern Lebanon.

The statement partly reads: “Presently, about 500 Nigerians have registered with the mission, however, there are more than 2,000 Nigerian citizens residing in the country.

“Even though most of them have not indicated a willingness to return home despite the persuasion by our embassy, we will continue to do everything to ensure the safety of our citizens.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reassure Nigerians that the Federal Government is engaging with relevant stakeholders and remains committed to the protection and safety of Nigerian nationals, as Government is making preparations to evacuate them back home.”