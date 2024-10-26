Israel Hits “Precise Strikes” On Iran After Relentless Attacks



Israel’s military has launched a series of “precise strikes” on military targets in Iran early Saturday, local time, following reports of explosions in Tehran.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the strikes were in response to Iran’s relentless attacks on Israel since October 7th, which have come from seven fronts, including direct attacks from Iranian soil.

“Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond,” the IDF declared in a statement.

The military also warned that its “defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized.”

The strikes come after Iran fired missiles at Israel earlier in October, retaliating for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top officials.



The region has been on high alert, anticipating Israel’s response.

The conflict has been escalating since April, with both sides exchanging blows. The situation intensified in July when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.

Iran vowed to retaliate, and tensions have remained high.

The IDF’s statement emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense, citing the need to protect its citizens from relentless attacks.

The international community has been watching the situation closely, concerned about the potential for further escalation.

