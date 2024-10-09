“Issued In Error” – NCC Withdraws Criticism Of Starlink Price Hike



The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has retracted its statement alleging Starlink increased prices without approval.

Reuben Muoka, NCC’s public affairs director, had on Tuesday expressed surprise at Starlink’s price changes, acknowledging the company’s pending price adjustment request.

“We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision,” Muoka had said.

He also warned that Starlink’s actions “appear to be a contravention of Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, and Starlink’s Licence Conditions regarding tariffs.”

However, Muoka later disavowed the statement, saying: “I wish to request that all who have received this press statement should ignore, as it was issued in error. Kindly withdraw it if it has been posted on your platforms.”

This reversal comes amid industry calls for tariff reforms to attract investors.

Telecom operators have sought price increases since April 25, citing an 11-year rate freeze.