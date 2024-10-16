‘It Was A Trip-Off’ – Power Minister Dismisses National Grid Collapse Reports

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had clarified that Nigeria’s national grid did not collapse twice within 24 hours, but rather experienced a trip-off in certain areas.

He emphasized, “When you talk of grid collapse, it will involve 100 percent of our grid infrastructure. But this was a line tripping in certain quarters in the country, even the major centres were not affected, talk of Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan. And this was even restored within two hours.”

Adelabu attributed the incident to global grid disturbances, citing weather and infrastructure dilapidation as potential causes.

He said, “Grid disturbances are global. We are talking about electrical connections. There could be tripping off due to weather, due to the dilapidation of some infrastructure. What matters most is what is your rate of response to fix this. We responded swiftly and within two hours, we brought it back and it’s working now. So, it’s no big deal.”

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it will investigate the cause of the multiple power grid disruptions.

TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, stated that recovery efforts were underway, with Azura power station providing the blackstart.

Mbah said, “The recovery of the grid commenced immediately, and grid recovery reached advanced stages at about 10:24 am on Tuesday when it encountered a challenge that caused a slight setback in the recovery process.”

He added, “The slight setback notwithstanding, TCN continued with the grid recovery process, which has reached an advanced stage, ensuring bulk power availability to about 90 percent of its substations nationwide. Supply has been restored to the Abuja axis and other major distribution load centres nationwide.”

Investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out as soon as the grid is fully restored, Mbah noted.