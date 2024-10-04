It’s Difficult Being A Woman In National Assembly, I’ve To Lobby For Everything – Kingibe



Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, says being a woman in the National Assembly is “hardwork.”

Kingibe spoke on Thursday, when an anonymous person at the 2024 edition of Voice of Women conference and awards, accused her of abandonment and ingratitude after women cast their votes for her.

The speaker noted that FCT women voted for the senator due to a trust in the capabilities of women, but that since last year, there has been no avenue or town hall organised by the senator to show her gratitude.

Advertisement

“Now, those women we mobilised are now looking at us and saying that they have given us money, they have given us salt, rice, when there is nothing as such. They didn’t even call us to their inauguration, they didn’t come back to say thank you,” she said.

Reacting, Kingibe said there is a misconception on what governance entails.

She said instead of going to meet people individually, she believes in bringing governance to the people through her initiatives.

Her words: “I have been a senator for a year and half, I am primarily a legislator. I have bills waiting to be passed, creating the nursing and midwifery school In Gwagwalada, I have a maternal free healthcare for women. I have a few of such bills still pending.

READ ALSO: LP’s Senator, Ireti Kingibe Denies Sponsoring #EndBadGovernance Protests In Abuja

“But notwithstanding, since I have been a senator, I have empowered and I have everything on record. I have empowered 10,000 people. Now, it is not possible… FCT has 4 to 5 million people and for me to personally see everybody that voted for me.

“I am also building a 50-bed hospital, I am putting up an ICT centre in Gwagwalada and Nyanya. I paid with my personal money 2,000 JAMB forms for free.

“So, at the end of the day, governance means to me… bringing things for the general good and not for the individual.

“The truth is that being a woman in the national assembly is very, very, very hard. So, I have to lobby for everything. When I leave here, I will go to the national assembly, sign in and then go from ministry to ministry so that all those things that doesn’t get attention by the executive, I can slip them into the budget from lobbying different ministers to put it in their budget.

“I have also renovated with my personal money and made allowance for the ante-natal centre in Gwagwalada teaching hospital. Any of you can go and verify all these things.

“So, I’m sorry. Yes, women complain, I haven’t come to them one by one; it is not possible. It is either I do that and then you don’t get anything else.

“So that is my frustration and I want women to understand that you are voting for other women so that our general lives will improve not because she is going to come and meet you personally.”