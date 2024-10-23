It’s Unfair To Deny Igbo Presidency Over Secession Attempt – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that, denying Easterns from becoming President in Nigeria, due to previous attempt to split the country is not fair enough.

Obasanjo also claimed that all major ethnic groups in the country have attempted to break up the nation through secession.

The former president added that it’s a wrong statement to say that ‘no one from Igbo tribe would ever become president in Nigeria due to the 1996 coup during the First Republic’.

Obasanjo led this out while addressing a 20-man delegation of the League of Northern Democrats, in Abeokuta Ogun State, on Tuesday.

He said: “I think all of us in Nigeria have to rethink.

“It bleeds my heart when people say because the Igbo had carried out a secession, an Igbo man cannot be the president of Nigeria.

“I say what nonsense? There is no section of Nigeria that has not planned a secession.

“What is ‘Araba’ in the North? The North planned to break up Nigeria. Ahmed Jooda, a very good friend of mine, said that.

“What is treasonable felony? So, who among us can say I am better than the other? None! So, let us put our heads together and build a country together.”