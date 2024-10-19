Jide Kosoko, Pete Edochie Reconnect After 12 Years Apart

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has shared a touching reunion with his long-time friend and colleague, Pete Edochie, after over a decade apart.

A video posted on Kosoko’s Instagram page on Friday captured the poignant moment, showcasing the warmth and affection between the two icons as they reunited.

Kosoko captioned the post, “After about 12 years, I am seeing High Chief Pete again. Old reliables.”

The reunion has sparked widespread excitement, with fans and fellow actors praising the enduring bond between Kosoko and Edochie.

As two of Nollywood’s most revered figures, their contributions to the Nigerian film industry have left an indelible mark, inspiring countless actors and filmmakers.

