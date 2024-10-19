Jigawa Gov Suspends Commissioner Accused Of Adultery 

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has suspended the Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwalu Sankara, pending an investigation into allegations made by the Kano State Hisbah Board.

In a statement on Saturday, the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim, emphasized the commitment to accountability and adherence to ethical standards by the administration of Governor Namadi.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that Mr. Sankara was caught by Kano State Hisbah in an uncompleted building with a married woman on Friday.

Advertisement

He was also accused of operating illicit drug centres in the names of hotels with prostitution and drug addiction activities.

READ MORE: Kano Hisbah Nabs Jigawa Commissioner Inside Uncompleted Building With Married Woman

Meanwhile, the commissioner in a statement issued on Friday night, denied the allegations, describing them as false, baseless, and malicious, adding that the accusations were deliberately made to tarnish his image.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, Jigawa State Government, said: “The suspension is a precautionary measure intended to facilitate a fair investigation.

“We take all allegations seriously and are dedicated to upholding the trust of Jigawa citizens in the government.”