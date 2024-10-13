Jigawa Governor Suspends Aide Over Premature Minimum Wage Statement



Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has suspended his Special Adviser on Salary and Pensions, Bashir Ado, due to a premature statement regarding the implementation of the new N70,000 minimum wage.

Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, on Saturday, expressed concern over the statement circulating in the media, alleging the Governor’s approval of the new minimum wage.

“This sounds embarrassing and premature as the committee headed by the Head of the State Civil Service is yet to complete its assignment and submit a report,” Ibrahim stated.

Ibrahim added that the government “viewed with serious concern, a statement circulating in various sections of the media alleging that the governor has approved N70,000 as new minimum wage for workers in the state.”

The Governor approved Ado’s immediate suspension pending findings of a committee chaired by Bello Abdulkadir, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

President Bola Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law on July 29, 2024, increasing the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000.

The federal government also approved the upward review of the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure in September 2024.

The committee’s report will provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding Ado’s statement, which the government deemed premature and embarrassing.