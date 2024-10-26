JOHESU Declares Seven Days Nationwide Warning Strike Over Unsettled Issues With FG 

Nigerian health workers under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Unions and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals have declared a seven-day warning strike on Friday.

It was gathered that JOHESU’s action is coming, following Federal Government’s failure to address their members’ welfare issues.

The health workers warned that at the end of the seven days warning strike, its members would embark on an indefinite strike if FG fail to meet its demands.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the unions had earlier demanded for the immediate payment of outstanding salaries to staff of regulatory agencies over the past nine months.

They described the non-payment of regulatory health workers as a clear case of unfair labour practice.

Aside from the payment of outstanding salaries, the unions, among other things, also demanded the immediate restoration of funding to the Environmental Health Regulatory Council and the reconstitution of the boards and governing councils of federal health institutions.

In a statement by the National President of JOHESU, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, said that the union were yet to get any positive response from the government despite repeated assurances during meetings with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He added that the strike would have been prevented if government had taken the steps outlined in the Trade Disputes Act Cap. T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004

The statement partly reads: “We shall therefore keep all our channels of communication open during this period of seven days warning strike.

“The general public should bear with us all inconveniences the withdrawal of services of health workers under the umbrella of JOHESU might cause during this period.

“JOHESU has always exhibited maturity, selflessness and patriotism even in the face of extreme provocations and the government’s long delay in meeting our demands and we think that our maturity and patriotism have been taken for granted.”