John Amos, ‘Coming To America’ Star, Dies At 84

John Amos, a seasoned Hollywood actor best recognised for his memorable parts in the popular sitcom Good Times from the 1970s and Coming to America, has died at the age of 84.

The actor died of natural causes on August 21, according to his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, who released a statement on Wednesday.

Kelly paid passionate homage to his father, describing him as a man with a “heart of gold” who left an indelible influence on people all across the world.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him as their TV father. His legacy will live on through his outstanding works in television and film,” Kelly said in the statement.

Amos, who began his football career at Colorado State University and briefly played for the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, went on to have a successful acting career.

He rose to national prominence as Gordy Howard, the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, but it was his portrayal of James Evans Sr. on Good Times that cemented his reputation as the “TV father” figure.

His portrayal of a strong, hard-working father struck a chord with millions of people.