Join Politics To Change Your Future – Abia Gov Tasks Youths

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has charged Nigerian youths to engage in politics, adding that is a platform to decide their fate and make a difference about the future.

The Governor led this out during Church Service at The Transforming Church on Sunday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Otti noted that young people need to erase the belief that politics is for politicians alone.

He said: “If you sit back and say politics is for politicians, the politicians will decide everything for you.

“I am challenging all the young people here. Don’t shy away from politics. That is where decisions about your future are made.

“You can make a lot of changes if you have power, and that is what politics will give you to create the changes you want to see in the lives of your people.

“This is because holding a political office affords people the opportunity to affect the lives of more people than one can imagine.”

The Governor called on Christians not to pray alone but to complement it with hard work, saying that way, their dreams and aspirations would come true.