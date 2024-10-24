‘Just A Change Of Name, Not Loss For Niger Delta’ – Minister On Ministry’s Scrapping

President Bola Tinubu’s administration says the scrapped Ministry of Niger Delta Development was done in a bid to enhance regional development coordination.

Recall that the decision was made during the Federal Executive Council Wednesday meeting in Abuja, where Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, stated the change.

Abubakar Momoh, the Minister of Regional Development, clarified that the move is “purely administrative” and won’t diminish the focus on Niger Delta development.

“For our people in the Niger Delta region, I would like them to know that this has not removed anything from them.

“The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is still very much in place under the ministry of regional Development, and all other such agencies remain intact. All the structures and everything about the Niger Delta remain. It’s just a change of nomenclature and, of course, expansion of activities of the Ministry,” he said.

Momoh praised President Tinubu’s vision, describing it as a “forward-thinking move” to enhance regional development coordination across the country.

The newly established Ministry of Regional Development, headed by Momoh, will oversee regional development commissions nationwide, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North West Development Commission (NWDC), South West Development Commission (SWDC), and North East Development Commission (NEDC).