Kaduna: Out-Of-School Children Declined By 300,000 – Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has revealed that the number of out-of-school children in the State has reduced by 300,000.

He disclosed this on Monday at the Murtala Square while launching the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the upcoming Local Government elections in October.

Advertisement

According to him, more than 200 primary schools have been equipped across the 255 wards in the state, alongside the construction of 60 secondary schools.

Sani praised APC candidates for their efforts in mobilising support for the party.

He highlighted the progress his administration has made across key sectors, particularly in rural development.

Sani said his government has prioritised rural development, with the construction of 62 roads across the 23 local government areas since taking office.

READ ALSO: Some Northern Politicians Are Promoting Toxic Politics – Gov Sani

The Governor added that nine secondary healthcare centres have been built, with construction ongoing on four others.

He further noted that social intervention programmes have impacted 1.9 million vulnerable individuals, integrating them into the financial system.

“Additionally, the number of out-of-school children has been reduced by 300,000 through the government’s education initiatives,” he revealed

Sani added that the defection of over 200,000 opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, particularly from Southern Kaduna, to the APC reflects the progress his administration has made in promoting justice, equality, and transparency.

Speaking on the coming elections, the Governor expressed confidence in the APC candidates, assuring them of his full support in advancing rural revitalization and ensuring economic stability across the state.