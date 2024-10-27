Kaduna Police Arrest Three Suspects In Possession Of Illicit Drugs

The Kaduna State Police Command has apprehended three individuals in possession of illicit drugs.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the occurrence in Kaduna on Sunday.

“At about 2000hrs on Saturday, in compliance with the of Commissioner of Police directive, a raid was conducted by our operatives in some identified black spots within Unguwan Mangou, Saminaka town, Lere Local Government Area,” he said.

Advertisement

He identified the three suspects as Ahmed Sama’ila, Nuhu Ahmadu of Lazuru village, and Sagir Idris of Mangorori, Saminaka town, all from the Local Government Area.

READ MORE: Woman Arrested For Breaking Stepson’s Bone With Pestle In Enugu

Hassan added, “They were found to be in possession of the following hard drugs: 114 Exol-5 tablets, 22 sachets of Diazepam tablets, three sachets of Tramadol tablets, wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and one sharp knife.”

According to him, after the investigation is completed, the three suspects will be charged to court.

In order to take swift action, Hassan urged the people of the state to provide timely and helpful information.