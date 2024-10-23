Kanayo O. Kanayo Decries Excessive Police, Military Checkpoints In South East

Nollywood Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has expressed outrage over the numerous police and military checkpoints on South East roads.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, Kanayo highlighted the stark difference between his 80-kilometer trip from Ibadan to Lagos, which had no checkpoints, and the frequent stops and harassment on South East roads.

Kanayo emphasized that the South East is an integral part of Nigeria and deserves equal treatment.

He lamented the negative impact of these checkpoints on travelers and the economy.

He said: “I left Felele Olorunsogo area of Ibadan this morning at about 7.15 and this is exactly 8.15 and I am in Lagos. I found out one thing. Over a distance of 80 kilometers, I didn’t see one checkpoint, one police checkpoint or an Army checkpoint, Have you ever plied the Onitsha/Enugu express road? Did you ever count the number of police checkpoints or military checkpoints on Enugu-Onitsha road?

“Why is the South East militarized and policed that you cannot go for more than 200 meters without a police checkpoint. I need to ask this question because the delay in journeys and humiliation people go through needs to be pointed out.

“The number of police checkpoints, collection points? They humiliate our people so badly that most times people in the vehicle are asked to come down and hands up? Is this hatred? Is this dislike? This is not good. Is the South East still part of Nigeria?”

