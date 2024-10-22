Kano Hisbah Declares Jigawa Commissioner Wanted Amid Adultery Allegation 

The Kano State Hisbah Board has declared the suspended Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Sankara, wanted for refusing to appear before the board.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Mr. Sankara, who was arraigned before a Sharia Court in Kano, on Monday, failed to attend a reconciliation meeting on the allegation against him with a married woman.

Recall that Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, suspended the commissioner and set up a five-member panel to investigate the allegations leveled against him.

Addressing newsmen in his office on Monday, the Commandant General of Hisbah, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, said that the matter at hand required sitting down with the parties involved before any other actions.

He said: “The commissioner chooses to ignore our moves at tackling the matter at our levels, hence the need to arrest him and prosecute him.

“My office is professionally known for Islamic virtues and reconciliatory actions on matters of this magnitude, and where things are refused to be addressed accordingly, usually resort to legal actions.

“The complainant agreed to reconcile with Sankara due to his two children. We agreed to this and invited him to come for the reconciliation.

“Had he appeared today, we would not have taken him to court tomorrow. As Hisbah members, Islam is our guidance, and it encourages reconciliation.

“However, by all indications, he doesn’t want reconciliation, so we will proceed with legal action.

“Even though we arrested him together with someone’s wife, she even injured five Hisbah personnel with her car while trying to escape from us.

“We have videos and evidence of all this. I called him several times today, and he confirmed that he would come. But later, he switched off his phone. Now he is wanted, and our people will arrest him wherever they see him.”