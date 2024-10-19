Kano Hisbah Nabs Jigawa Commissioner Inside Uncompleted Building With Married Woman

The Kano State Hisbah Board arrested the Jigawa State Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, after being caught with a married woman in an uncompleted building.

In a statement on Friday, the board’s Director General, Dr. Abba Sufi, said that Danladi was spotted in a compromising position with the woman, identified as Tasleem Baba Nabegu.

According to him, the arrest followed a complaint by Nasiru Bulama, the woman’s husband, who accused Dalandi of engaging in an illicit affair with the mother of his two children.

Sufi added that the board also received series of complaints of the Commissioner’s immoral activities in the area, which was not disclosed to public.

He said: “Yes, it is true. We have arrested Auwal Danladi Sankara, the Jigawa Commissioner.

“He was arrested with a married woman in an uncompleted building that belongs to him, unknown to him that we were tracking him based on reports received against him.

“Nasiru Bulama filed the complaint with the Kano State Police Command, the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Hisbah Board, alleging Sankara’s involvement in illicit sexual activities with his wife.

“We have been having problems with Sankara because he is operating illicit drug centres in the names of hotels with prostitution and drug addiction activities”.