Kano: NSCDC Arrests Two Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Weapons

Two suspected armed robbers have been detained by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ Kano State Command.

SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, the command’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement released on Thursday in Kano.

He disclosed that the suspects, both in their twenties and residents of Rangaza Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano, were apprehended on September 30 on the Eastern Bye-pass, Hotoro, near Mohiba Filling Station.

He noted that among the weapons found on the suspects were a cutlass, a knife, and a locally manufactured gun.

He further stated that efforts are being undertaken to apprehend two other accomplices who remain at large.

According to Idris-Abdullahi, the suspects have been terrorising residents of Hadejia Road and Dakata in Kano State. He stated that the individuals would be charged in court once the investigation was complete.

“The suspects were arrested on the same date at about 1:00 a.m, by a patrol team of the Corps attached to Area F Command.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are into armed robbery, phone snatching and drug dealing among others,” he said.