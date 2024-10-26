Kano Police Obey Court’s Order As Vigilante Officials Take Over LG Election

Some members of the local security officials have taken over the security work to protect the residents in the ongoing local government polls in Kano State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that most of the local vigilante corps were said to be holding locally made swords, including sticks, on Saturday.

This was after the State Police Command said it would comply with a court order, restricting it from taking part in the election.

Advertisement

Disclosing this to the public on Friday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna, said that the police will not participate in the exercise.

READ MORE: Police Apprehend Fake Officer For Allegedly Extorting Kano Residents

He said: “We will comply with the court order restricting us from participation in the coming Kano State Local Government Election. However, we will remain steadfast in fulfilling our constitutional mandate of protection of lives and properties.

“Following the court order restricting the police and the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, the police vows to abide by the court order by not taking part in the forthcoming local government elections.

“You are very much aware of the court order which was received by the Police Command here in Kano.

“Item nine of the order provides that the Police should not participate in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

“So, the Police in Kano are not participating in the election. However, it’s our responsibility to ensure no breakdown of law and order in the state and we’re always alive to our responsibilities.”