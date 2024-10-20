Kate Henshaw Honours Lekki Toll Gate Victims On #EndSARS Fourth Anniversary

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw took to Twitter on Sunday to honor the victims of the Lekki Toll Gate massacre on its fourth anniversary.

Recall that in 2020, Nigerians marched to the streets to protest for the end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which was termed End SARS.

SARS officers were known as a notorious unit of the Nigerian police who abused and harassed Nigerian youths.

However, in the process of the march, many Nigerians lost their lives, especially at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

Henshaw’s tweet emphasized the irrefutable reality of the October 20, 2020, incident, stating that denials are no longer possible.

She poignantly noted that national symbols, such as the anthem and flag, offered no protection or comfort to the victims.

She wrote, “There will be no denials any longer that

20-10-20 happened.

The anthem didn’t protect

The flag offered no solace.

Continue to rest in power👊

#EndSarsMemorial4

#EndSARS”

SEE POST: